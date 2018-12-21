Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in Sandringham for her annual Christmas festivities.

The Queen arrived in Norfolk by train this morning (GMT), choosing to take a regular train alongside ordinary passengers.

A colourful-looking dress could be seen under the Queen's camel coat. Photo / Getty Images

The monarch will this year host the Cambridges and the Sussexes for Christmas, among rumours of tension between the two couples.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Lynn station. Photo / Getty Images

While the Queen, 92, chose to take the train, it is believed the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, will travel to Sandringham privately, as he did last year.

Queen Elizabeth II's briefcase seen being carried off the train. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II leaves the train at King's Lynn Station. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen took the train the day after hosting the extended royal family for a lavish Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

She travelled by train alone, albeit closely followed by security staff.