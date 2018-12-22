A 24-year-old jockey has swapped horses for heels and jumped the fence to compete in Fashions in the Field at Ellerslie Race Course.

Last year on Boxing Day, Amber Sims was thundering around the track on the back of a horse but this year she will be judged on the field rather than on the track.

"It might be hard to believe but I am more nervous about getting up on stage for Fashion in the Fields than actually racing a horse," she said.

"That is my job, it's what I do so I am used to it."

Fresh out of a four-year jockey apprenticeship, Sims said she "lives for horses" but also loves designing hats and fascinators.

Sims in pink winning at Te Rapa with horse Jochen Rindt. Photo / supplied.

The skilled milliner has made dozens of fascinators, including a leather and ostrich quill creation.

"I usually make them for friends or family and have sold some in Australia," Sims said.

"There are not that many places you can wear a fascinator and Fashion in the Fields at Ellerslie is one of the biggest events."

This year is the 31st celebration of the prestigious event and will see special guest and tennis star Eugenie Bouchard - who will line up in the ASB Classic - as a judge.

Both the best-dressed female and best-dressed male will each win 100,000 Hawaiian Airlines air miles, accommodation at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki and other prize packages.

Sims said her Boxing Day outfit had taken months of preparation and would be revealed on race day.

It would include the "pop of colour" which Fashion in the Fields is famous for.

Sims in her outfit for Melbourne Cup Day at Ellerslie. Photo / supplied.

Most of her outfit was purchased in Australia, with pieces for her fascinator bought online.

She always wore an antique amethyst ring, inherited from her grandmother, for luck.

"If I'm racing or wearing an outfit it clashes with I'll pop it around my neck on a chain but I always wear it," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to enjoying the races from this side with a glass of champagne this time," Sims said.

The day also includes infield festival-style "The Paddock", with former Prime Minister Sir John Key's son Max as DJ, a family zone for those with kids in tow and food and drinks.

A new $6 million stable will also be in use - improving public viewing of the racehorses.

Auckland Racing Club chief executive officer Paul Wilcox said the new stable's parade ring allows people to gain a greater sense of the energy and passion that thoroughbred racing is all about.

Amber Sims stands in front of the facade of the historic 'totaliser' or betting board at Ellerslie Racecourse. Photo / Greg Bowker

The stable's build included the restoration and reinstatement of the façade of the Club's original totaliser machine, which now takes centre stage as a historical feature.

Designed by Sir George Julius in 1913, the machine kept a record of the total amount bet on each horse and was the first of its kind in the world when it was originally installed.

Boxing Day at Ellerslie

• Gates open at 10.30am

• Shared hospitality areas open 11.30am

• First race approx. 12.45pm

• Fashion in the Fields approx. 3.30pm

• Last race approx. 6pm