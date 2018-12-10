Kate and Meghan appear to be taking after a trend set by the Queen, who's worn the same style of shoe for 50 years.

But why would a Queen with the means to own a footwear collection to rival Imelda Marcos's settle for the same black loafers, for half a century?

While the duchesses have extensive wardrobes, they play it safe when it comes to their footwear, both choosing the same shoes for public occasions.

Kate tends to favour a blush coloured pair of Gianvito Rossie pumps, while Meghan is a fan of black or navy blue Aquazzura heels.

Advertisement

Meghan wearing a favourite pair of Aquazzura heels. Photo / Getty Images

It's not just the women in the royal family who are keeping their footwear simple either: Prince Harry and Prince William wear the same black dress shoes for formal occasions and desert boots in brown or navy the rest of the time.

Fashion expert, Karine Laudort, told the Daily Mail the reason for the family's seemingly minimal shoe wardrobes comes down to practicality while also appearing to the public to be thrifty.

"It is well known that the Royal Family observe strict fashion rules which no-one can bend, especially when it comes to footwear," she explained.

Catherine wearing her blush heels. Photo / Getty Images

"Only closed-toe shoes are permitted and open-toe shoes considered as informal wear and inappropriate for wedding occasions."

She also noted it's much easier to stick with neutral colours as they tend to match most of their outfits for official royal occasions.

"It is always easier to match outfits with very neutral footwear, especially when several outfits are required during public functions, and that applies to men and women in the Royal Family, even the Queen."

The Queen has worn the same style of shoe for the past 50 years. Not quite as you or I might go about buying shoes, though, hers are handmade by Anello & Davide of Kensington, in West London.

The Queen has worn the same style for nearly 50 years. Photo / Getty Images

The shoes are made from calf leather, usually in patent black with a brass clasp or small bow on top.

While she has worked her way through hundreds of pairs over the years, she is said to circulate about 10 pairs at any one time and even has a satin, silver and gold version for more formal occasions.