With the news of only having weeks to live, a terminally ill man decided to marry his sweetheart in hospital.

Transplant patient Darren Easton 24, is receiving end-of-life care after both his donor lungs failed.

Easton, a cystic fibrosis sufferer, and his now wife Lauren Pope, who suffers from the same condition, shared their vows in an emotional ceremony at Harefield Hospital, London, as their 60 guest wept tears of joy.

After the ceremony a frail Easton, 24, told the Mirror: "When I knew I was going to die, we were going to do all we could to get married. More than anything I want Lauren to be happy – and to know even after I'm gone, I'll always be with her."

Hairdresser Pope, also 24, said: "I know the vows say till death do us part, but it's not for us. Our love goes beyond that and will last long after both of us have gone."

In March 2016, Easton proposed to Pope moments after regaining consciousness from his double lung transplant.

They planned to get married once they had enough money, however things took a drastic turn when Easton's lungs failed on November 27 due to an infection, and he was told by doctors he had weeks to live.

Although Easton had to rest between the ceremony and the reception, he gathered enough strength to stand up from his wheelchair to have the first dance with Pope to Lukas Graham's Love Someone.

The couple first met at the funeral of a fellow cystic fibrosis sufferer in 2015 and as they chatted away they realised how much they had in common.

A few weeks later, they met again at hospital and their friendship grew as they tried to stay in neighbouring rooms. However, they got in trouble from the nurses as CF patient are not meant to be close together to avoid cross-infection.

"They used to tell us off," says Pope. "One day we sneaked off to the pub and a doctor saw us. They tried to move us further apart, but we protested, singing We shall not be moved until they let us stay. We were inseparable."

They spent their 2016 New Years together watching the fireworks on TV before they shared their first kiss.

Easton recalls: "I said, 'what would you do if I gave you a kiss', expecting she'd say something like, 'I'd give you a slap'. "But she didn't. And that was it. No one was surprised.

"The nurses had even bet on who would ask who first."

A few weeks later his condition became worse and he was put on a transplant list.

By March he was given 24 hours to live after a cardiac arrest.

However, donor lungs were found and he had an eight-hour operation.

Darren moved in with Lauren a month after waking from the operation.

"Living together was amazing. We had an unusual relationship, though. Most couples argue over what to watch on TV. We argued about fridge space for our medicines," he said.

But their joy was short-lived when Darren's health deteriorated and he was admitted to hospital last month.

Family friend Antoinette Holden, 46, stepped in and made a GoFundMe page for the couple to help them afford their dream ceremony in just 14 days.

The page surpassed it's goal of £1,500 (NZ$2780), raising £3168 (NZ$5880) for the couple.

Holden then organised the wedding within a week.

Pope said she feels like she owes "everything" to those who donated to the fundraiser.

Acting as bridesmaids for the couple's wedding day were Lauren's sisters, Anne-Marie, 32, and Abigail, 13, plus her sister-in-law Chelsea, 26.

Easton's parents Lisa 52, and Darren Snr were at the ceremony with Lauren's mum Samantha, 49, husband Phil and dad Tony, 62.

The reception was at a nearby private home, Black Jack's Mill, donated by the owners.

Easton said: "It was the greatest day ever. My only concern now is Lauren will be stable. I have put away money for her as well as a box of my things to keep. I want her to be happy."

Pope added: "Having CF, you know it takes everyone in the end. We had so many plans for our life together that we'll never achieve, but at least we've achieved this."