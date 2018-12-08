More of us will be flying over the festive season and no doubt there will be lots of Christmas presents, both to give and those received, will be crammed into our carry-on bags.

But in the madness of the silly season we have to remember what kinds of popular pressies won't actually be allowed on the plane due to strict on-board baggage restrictions.

Comparethemarket.com.au has come up with a list of banned gifts that will cause flyers trouble at airport security, reports news.com.au.

It's also warning Australians about the presents they won't be able to send by post.

"As the holidays are fast approaching, it becomes an especially busy time of the year for airports and mail services. That's why it's crucial we do our research before travelling with, or sending, gifts to family and friends," comparethemarket.com.au's travel insurance expert Abigail Koch said.

"Although most airports and destinations share common restrictions, it is worthwhile checking the rules and regulations of specific airlines you travel with as well as the places you're visiting or sending parcels to.

"If you're not careful, you may end up delayed, stuck at security or missing your flight altogether. While travel insurance may cover missed flights for reasons outside of your or the airline's control, it won't cover you if you are at fault."

Here are the common presents that are prohibited on planes.

DARTS

Same deal as the ice skates — these sharp items are considered too dangerous for the cabin.

If they're the magnetic type, as opposed to the sharp ones, they might be safe.

SLINGSHOTS

This is a cute, retro gift idea but you'll have to travel with them in your checked-in suitcase — slingshots are considered a weapon and are banned from the cabin.

While we're at it, here are the gifts you can't send in the post.

CARDS WITH CASH

Aussies might be surprised to know they can't send holiday cards with cash overseas, or more than $200 domestically. Sending gift vouchers are a good alternative, or sending a card but transferring the money instead.

JEWELLERY

Gold and silver jewels and precious stones may not be permitted in certain international services and some countries will not accept them unless they are insured.

GIFTS VALUED AT $2000 AND MORE

Be careful when sending expensive gifts to loved ones overseas. Any gift that exceeds $2000 in value in a single consignment must be registered with Customs and Border Protection Service. Senders can register by submitting a form electronically, at a Customs office or KeyPost authorised post office.

EXTRA LITHIUM BATTERIES WITH TOY GIFTS

Do not package additional lithium batteries with your toys. Any batteries must be installed in the gift for the device to be sent and not in the packaging with the device.

TOY PISTOLS WITH PAPER CAPS

Any toy gun with a paper cap is classified as an explosive and cannot be sent anywhere. Reconsider the types of toys you want to mail out this holiday season.

HAIR PRODUCTS

That's a no to hair spray or dye, as certain hair colouring products, including peroxides, and any flammable liquids cannot be sent through the mail.

FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

A fruit hamper is a great Christmas present idea, but even sending produce interstate can be a complicated process, with certain fruits and vegetables requiring permits. Due to the possibility of pests and diseases, some are prohibited completely.