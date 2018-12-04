Thousands of people will put on Santa suits this afternoon and run their hearts out across several New Zealand towns - all for a good cause.

The Great New Zealand Santa Run, an annual event supporting the Graeme Dingle Foundation, is on this evening in different locations across New Zealand.

Kiwis will put on their Santa suits and run 2-3km for charity, in what's already become a Kiwi Christmas tradition for many.

The short run happens at 6.30 in 18 different locations across the country, from Whangarei to Invercargil.

Anyone who enters the run will receive a Santa suit to wear during it. The courses are easy and designed to cater for all ages and abilities. Entrants can choose to run or walk.

This is the Santa Run's 10th edition, since it began in 2008 by Lactic Turkey Events.

Back then, it was an Auckland-only fun run, but it grew to now attract thousands across New Zealand, with its simultaneous events in different towns.

Today's Santa Runs will happen at the same time in: Whangarei, Auckland North (Albany), Auckland West (Henderson), Auckland South, Auckland Central, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Hastings, Palmerston North, Wanganui, New Plymouth, Gisborne, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Wanaka and Invercargill.

Last year, there were over 4000 Santas nationwide and the number is expected to grow.

For more information, visit the website.