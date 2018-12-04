Auckland's The Grove has been named the ninth best restaurant in the world and New Zealand's number one.

The results come as part of website TripAdvisor's 2018 Travellers' Choice Restaurants Awards.

The awards rank the world's best fine dining restaurants, with French eatery Au Crocodile rated number one, followed by Martin Berasategui and El Celler de Can Roca, both in Spain.

The Travellers' Choice Awards honour travellers' favourite dining establishments worldwide, based on the millions of valuable reviews and opinions on TripAdvisor.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• The Herald's review of The Grove

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world, gathered over a 12-month period.

"Millions of diners worldwide rely on TripAdvisor to discover their perfect culinary experience. The 2018 Travelers' Choice restaurant winners are what diners consider the best-in-class, and we hope these leaders in hospitality will inspire others to try something new," said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice-president for TripAdvisor Restaurants.

The Grove was New Zealand's only restaurant to make the world top 25. Photo / Getty Images

"Food and dining experiences can often be the main highlight of any trip or an evening out. Luckily, diners can use this list to find the ideal eatery for any occasion – from formal to casual and everything in between."

The Grove, in central Auckland, was New Zealand's only restaurant to make the world top 25.

Started in 2004 by owners Michael and Annette Dearth, The Grove has been home to an impressive roll-call of top New Zealand chefs including Michael Meredith from 2004, Sid Sahrawat from 2006 and Ben Bayly from 2009.

Current head chef Kira Ghidoni joined the Grove team in 2017 under former executive chef Ben Bayly.

The Grove has received numerous accolades over the years including best fine dining restaurant in the Metro Restaurant of the Year Awards 2017 and three hats in the 2017 Cuisine Good Food Awards.

The coveted title of TripAdvisor's number one restaurant in the world went to Au Crocodile in France.

Located in the city of Strasbourg, the restaurant holds a Michelin star under its head chef, Franck Pelux.

Dishes on the menu include roasted fillet of venison, beets and pepper sauce, pike perch poached, potato mousse and sauerkraut extraction and sea bream in a bread crust, candied celeriac and smoked beurre blanc.

Second place Martin Berasategui is a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Lasarte, just outside San Sebastian, named after the head chef.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of El Celler de Can Roca in Spain (third), Restaurant Sat Bains in the UK (fourth), Restaurante Benazuza in Cancun, Mexico (fifth), La Colombe in Constantia in South Africa (sixth), TRB Hutong in Beijing (seventh), Ristorante Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio in Italy (eighth), The Grove in Auckland (ninth), and David's Kitchen in Chiang Mai, Thailand (10th).

TripAdvisor also produced a ranking of the best-rated fine dining restaurants in New Zealand.

After top-ranked The Grove, second place is taken out by Auckland's One Tree Grill, and third Hopgoods in Nelson.

This is followed by Ortega Fish Shack in Wellington (fourth), Jervois Steak House in Auckland (fifth), Rata in Queenstown (sixth), Logan Brown in Wellington (seventh), Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant on Waiheke Island (eighth), The Sugar Club in Auckland (ninth), and Masu in Auckland (10th).

Best Fine Dining Restaurants - World

1. Au Crocodile, Strasbourg, France

2. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain

3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

4. Restaurant Sat Bains Nottingham, United Kingdom

5. Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico

6. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa

7. TRB Hutong, Beijing, China

8. Ristorante Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy

9. The Grove Auckland Central, New Zealand

10. David's Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand

11. Adam's, Birmingham, United Kingdom

12. Maido, Lima, Peru

13. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India

14. Restaurant Christopher Coutanceau, La Rochelle, France

15. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Great Milton, United Kingdom

16. Gabriel Kreuther, New York City

17. Ristorante Lido '84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

18. Epicure, Paris

19. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain

20. Ciel Bleu Restaurant, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

21. i Latina, Buenos Aires, Argentina

22. Da Vittorio Brusaporto, Italy

23. Tin Lung Heen, Hong Kong

24. Europea, Montreal, Canada

25. Daniel, New York City