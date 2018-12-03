The search for the newly-engaged couple who lost their engagement ring to a Times Square gutter has ended with a nice ring to it.

After turning to the New York Police Department for help when he dropped her ring mid-proposal, the pair left without leaving further details.

"[I] spent ages trying to find [it] and police stopped me from physically climbing down the drain," groom-to-be John Drennan, from the United Kingdom told the New York Post.

He proposed to his girlfriend Daniella Anthony in Central Park, and was so overwhelmed he lost grip of the ring which found its way straight down the grate, reports the New York Post.

Police assisted with the search and were unsuccessful that evening but returned the next morning, on Saturday with sunlight on their sides and found the ring.

However, they had no way to inform the couple-to-be.

What followed was a social media hunt driven by the NYPD to track down the couple. By Sunday, Mr Drennan, already back in the UK, contacted the Crimestoppers hotline.

Through photographs, it was clear Mr Drennan was the correct man. Police have since arranged for the ring to be shipped back to the couple, police sources advised.

"Thought [the ring] was lost forever!" Mr Drennan said in one tweet.

"Delighted you guys have went above & beyond!" he said in another one, directed to the NYPD. "Thank you!"