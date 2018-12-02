Just before midnight local time, a man standing on a footpath near the Olive Garden in Times Square decided that the spot was romantic enough.

The footpath itself is nondescript. It is wide enough for shoppers to hustle down the street. The gutters sparkle with litter.

And then, the proposal turned south.

His girlfriend said yes, the New York Police Department said, but the unidentified man fumbled the engagement ring. It bounced 2.5m into a utility grate.

Advertisement

A short surveillance video released by the department show the apparently flustered man, his hands thrust out like a comedian pleading with a crowd after a bad joke. The unidentified woman bent down to assess the fall. The man lay down to peer into the abyss.

The couple flagged down officers in the area for help, Sergeant Lee Jones, a department spokeswoman, told the Washington Post. But they could not retrieve the ring. The couple left without filing a police report or providing their contact information.

Officers returned to the scene, removed the grate and recovered the ring, then launched a social media campaign to find the couple.

Nearly 12,000 people have retweeted the video, drawing numerous puns from the public. One choice response, channelling Beyoncé: "He should have put a string on it."

The department cleaned the ring and posted photos of it taped to a chair on social media, along with surveillance photos of the couple. But there have not been any promising leads, Jones said.

The woman is just over 1.52m tall and with blond hair, the department said. The man is about 1.55m with a "manicured beard."

The story has grabbed headlines, with one calling it a "romantic" proposal.

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018



It's also 2018, when the US, captivated by the tale of a generous homeless man giving his last few dollars to a stranded couple, rushed to give US$400,000 to help him. Then prosecutors later alleged that it was an elaborate hoax.

So what about this couple? The moment would be groan-worthy in a made-for-TV romcom.

Was someone filming the incident in hopes that it would later go viral?

Jones could not say why the couple left without providing their contact information or filing a police report. She said the department was not in a position to evaluate the value of the ring.

"We believe this incident is legitimate," Jones said.