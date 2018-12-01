Meghan Markle married a prince, has a royal heir on the way and has just been on a massive royal world tour, but could Hollywood call her home?

According to her former agent, the answer's yes.

Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, who represented the actress until she met Prince Harry, told the Daily Mail that the Duchess of Sussex will probably return to the screen.

"I'm sure she'll make a movie again … I really do think that," she said.

She reportedly went on to compare Meghan's situation with that of Grace Kelly, who married Prince Rainier of Monaco and later returned to film.

However unlike Kelly, whose husband stopped her from accepting roles, Nelthorpe-Cowne says: "If Meghan wants to make a movie again, she will."

She called Meghan a "great actress" and said any role would be "serious".

Despite the royal dramas circulating around the Duchess of Sussex at present, Nelthorpe-Cowne is adamant the royals would be unable to stop her achieving her dreams.

She says: "She's a determined woman and she knows what she wants. She's a woman of today, she's got her will and she's a leader."

That said, Nelthorpe-Cowne did add that there wouldn't be any rush, saying the Duchess would want more babies before movies.