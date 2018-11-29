A photographer who was meant to be taking photos a couple's wedding ended up arrested after getting drunk and having a wild night out.

The wedding photographer, who is also a swimsuit model, was arrested on Saturday at the wedding venue The Springs Event Venue — after having sex with a male guest and then urinating on a nearby tree, police said.

Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, was having sex with a guest in a room at the Parker County event space, when an off-duty sheriff's deputy working as a security guard was alerted to the incident, according to an arrest report obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Sheriff's officials said Mehta was confronted by the officers about the tryst and told to leave, however walked up to a nearby fountain and started to yell.

She continued walking to a tree on the property and urinated on it, before cops arrested her.

Mehta threatened relatives of the officers as they led her to the back of a police cruiser, authorities said.

"Y'all families will be dead by Christmas, y'all's daughters are dead," she told deputies from the back seat. "My dad is going to find out about this and y'all are (expletive) dead. D-E-A-D."

Mehta, who is facing charges of public intoxication and obstruction/retaliation, was released from custody on Sunday after posting bail following her arrest, the Star-Telegram reported.

Investigators also found a prescription bottle of Alprazolam, which is commonly used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, with her name on it in her jacket.

Deputies assume she mixed the drug with alcohol, which can lead to dangerous side effects, including extreme drowsiness, nausea and confusion.

Mehta could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

However, a woman who identified herself as Mehta's sister told WFAA that Mehta believes her drinks were spiked during the ceremony.

"She said she went outside and she said these two men tried to approach her and do inappropriate things," the woman who identified herself as Mehta's sister told the TV station. "And she said she was yelling and trying to get help, and things got turned around in a negative way."

In a statement the venue said the incident "occurred privately between two vendors unaffiliated with our venue".

"Police officers handled the matter discreetly — no guests were involved or disturbed from celebrating the couple in any way," The Springs Event Venue said.