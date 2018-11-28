Outraged vegan activists have stormed a UK steakhouse with portable speakers and played sounds of animals being slaughtered.

More than 20 protesters from the Direct Action Everywhere group busted their way into the Brighton steak restaurant on Sunday evening.

Waving banners, the protesters interrupted diners' meals by loudly chanting "It's not food, it's violence" before playing recordings of animals being slaughtered.

The group demanded diners downed their forks, with one activist making a speech before chanting: "What do we want? Animal liberation! When do we want it? Now."

A person filming one of the activists' video can be heard saying: "This smells horrible, look at all the flesh."

While most diners sat at their tables eating, one stag party at the steakhouse for dinner retaliated by singing back at the vegans, chanting: "stand up if you love meat".

Vegan activists have struck again, this time at a Brazilian steakhouse where they played sounds of animals being slaughtered from portable speakers. Photo / BxE Brighton / Facebook

Dan Holmes, who was part of the stag party, told MailOnline the activists were shouting for about 10 minutes before his group lost patience and started singing back.

"We felt they had said what they wanted to say and now it was time for them to go away and let people eat. We came up with some fun chants and the whole restaurant stood up when we sang 'Stand up if you love meat'," he said.

"A protest is fine, but they overstayed their welcome and were becoming annoying. If they had just had signs then that's one thing, but playing sounds of animals being killed was going over the top.

"One of them was going round this table filming people eating and getting in their faces."

Employees of the restaurant tried their best to force protesters outside.

Police were called however no arrests were made with officers allowing the group to continue with their "right to peaceful protest".

A group of vegan activists who stormed a Brighton steakhouse and played sounds of cows being slaughtered were shouted down by a stag party. Photo / BxE Brighton / Facebook

The protesters were in the restaurant for about 20 minutes.

A DxE Brighton spokesperson told local media "we can no longer ignore the suffering and pain we cause".

"Animal exploitation has become so normalised it goes virtually unnoticed but we are paying attention.

"People and businesses should not be able to enjoy the product or profit of animal suffering."