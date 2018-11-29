Online dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble are used quite frequently in the dating scene nowadays, but many dangers lurk when it comes to meeting a person for the first time in real life.

Melbourne woman Kate* started using the app five years ago to find her better half, but ended up having a few nightmare dates — including a vile catfishing predator and a man spiking her drink and assaulting her, she told Whimn.

She met who she thought was a normal lad on Tinder, but after the catfishing fiasco she made sure this time he was the real deal.

"After a few dud matches, including one meet up that exposed a vile catfishing predator, I was a little shook so I thought I'd put some safe dating practices into play," Kate* said.

"My pre-date checklist included, but was not limited to, a deep dive of any potential suitor's online profiles, carefully crafted messages to catch out inconsistencies, as well as, a phone call, or two, before we organised to meet up in person.

"Victor jumped through all these hoops and passed so I decided to meet this Tinder match in person at a bar for our first date. Unfortunately, I was about to discover that my creep checklist had a huge blind spot."

When she first met him she realised that he lied about his height. As she got closer she realised he was not as handsome as he claimed to be either.

"Little white lies might be big red flags for some but I pressed on," she said.

After saying their awkward hellos Victor offered to buy Kate a drink.

"Now, most of the time common sense leads me to be fairly strict about standing alongside someone ordering me drinks but, we were seated at a table not too far from the bar, so he was within eye-shot and at the time, I figured that was enough," she said.

Within minutes of returning, Kate realised their was no connection between them and wasn't keen on a second date.

"He had a very stern and domineering manner which just made me think he was a total control freak and that's not someone I would go well with," Kate said.

"Not backwards about coming forwards this dark haired man was already talking about how he wanted a wife to be at home barefoot and pregnant, and his sincerity made it was clear he wasn't joking."

Halfway through the date she stood up with her bag to go to the bathroom and that's when things went south.

"Before I took my first step I felt Victor's hand lock on to my wrist. 'Stop, you leave that here,' he said. Startled I asked, 'Sorry, what?' 'Your bag,' he said, 'Your bag stays with me.', Kate explains.

"In my head thought, 'No, it doesn't. Who does he think he is?' But the moment was so unexpected I just acted all cute and non-confrontational and said, 'Oh, I'm a girl, I need to go powder my nose.' He didn't buy it.

He continued to hold on to her wrist, even though she pleaded for him to let go.

"I didn't want to also play the victim too much. It was a weird internal struggle I was having while trying to handle the situation because he went from annoying to abusive in seconds," she said.

"He ignored my plea. He stood up and said, 'You're not going anywhere.' He then proceeded to put his hand around my throat and pushed me back into the wall behind me and began to strangle me. His other hand was still holding on to my wrist."

Within seconds, two security guards rushed over and told him to let go.

"Still gripped on to my neck Victor turned around to them and said, 'She's my whore. Everything's fine here. You can walk away'," she said.

"Before my eyes started to water he was physically pulled off me and as the bouncers hustled him out the door he actually spat at one of them."

Security then came back to check on Kate and offered to walk her to her car and call the police. Kate politely declined, but ended up driving to the police station on her way home.

After police took her statement, police were provided with CCTV footage. Kate was shocked by was she had missed.

"Captured on camera was the short moment after Victor had purchased our drinks at the bar and, in a swift move before he returned to the table, he'd dropped a powder into my glass of champagne," Kate explained.

"As he handed it to me sparkling, like bubbly does, I was none the wiser; it was only because he was such undesirable company I just didn't really feel like getting merry and had about three small sips."

At a later stage police said Victor was a person of interest to them after receiving a number of similar complaints from women, one of whom he'd allegedly held captive at his home.

"I deleted Tinder after that incident and thankfully, I never heard from Victor," she said.

*Names changed for privacy reasons.