A school in North Yorkshire, UK, has banned all things Christmas related, saying the holiday has become "too commercial".

Pupils at Lady Lumley's School in Pickering will not exchange gifts, cards or take part in any Christmas celebration in school.

The school claims it is trying to highlight the true meaning of Christmas.

Santa appeared at an assembly held at the school earlier in the week and told students to think about what Christmas was really all about, without getting "lost and buried under an avalanche of commercialisation".

Advertisement

Students can now write up their own convincing arguments pro-Christmas and email them to the teacher by November 30, if they want the holiday celebrations to return to the school.

Headteacher Richard Bramley said that while Christmas is fun for some, it can be a time of stress for others.

"Christmas is a day celebrating the birth of Jesus and should be a time of good will to all, yet it can be a very stressful, expensive, argumentative and lonely time," he wrote in a blog post on the school's website.

"In her message to students in the assemblies [RE teacher] Mrs Paul asked them to consider the true meaning of Christmas and to write to her by November 30 at scrooge@ladylumleys.net with their reasons why we should still celebrate this time of year and try to persuade her to change her mind," he added.

It's an unconventional approach to celebrations, to say the least, and parents are divided on the issue, with some considering the school has gone too far.

I understand the way the re teacher is trying to educate the kids.but it's the way the kids have been told..mine came in upset. Told no Christmas cards allowed or Christmas hats. Detention..it's ridiculous .it's gone to far — geordieclaire (@headclaire73) November 22, 2018

The RE teacher AND the Headmaster should be sacked.. Bloody Scrooge's BOTH of them. — John Hawksworth (@hawksworth62) November 23, 2018

Others have chimed in saying "Jesus would welcome this debate".

Iv just seen this in the news - Brilliant debating topic -good to see Challenges like this stir up our young people , Well done teachers 👍 I am a committed Christian & I think Jesus would welcome this debate 🙏 — kay (@kaywebb365) November 24, 2018

Students have until November 30 to submit their arguments.

Are you a parent in New Zealand? We want to hear from you. Join our parenting group on Facebook.