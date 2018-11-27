Choosing a name for your baby is one of the most exciting yet daunting decisions you'll make in your child's life.
Picking a name that flows with your last name and will carry your child through life comes with pressure.
The popularity of names change every year, and 2018 is no exception.
With two new royal babies arriving in 2018, Prince Louis and Lena Phillips, it appears one of them has had a strong influence with a bolter making the list.
According to BabyCentre's annual report, the UK's most popular girl's name in 2018 was Olivia, the same as last year, followed by Sophia, Amelia and Lily.
Last year's most popular boy name, Muhammad, topped the UK list again for 2018 followed by Oliver, Noah and Harry.
Despite many of last year's popular names remaining trendy in 2018, a number of new additions made the list including Louis, Jasper, Eden and Victoria.
The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs is yet to release our most popular baby names for 2018 but last year's favourites include Charlotte, Harper and Isla for Kiwi girls and Oliver, Jack and Noah were top picks for boys.
GIRLS TOP 100:
Olivia
Sophia
Amelia
Lily
Ava
Emily
Ella
Isla
Mia
Aria
Grace
Isabella
Isabelle
Sophie
Charlotte
Evie
Poppy
Ivy
Elsie
Alice
Daisy
Chloe
Freya
Sienna
Eva
Evelyn
Harper
Willow
Florence
Maya
Rosie
Phoebe
Hannah
Matilda
Emma
Ruby
Layla
Millie
Mila
Jessica
Emilia
Ada
Lucy
Zoe
Ellie
Maisie
Sarah
Luna
Abigail
Scarlett
Thea
Penelope
Eliza
Lola
Maryam
Bella
Erin
Imogen
Darcie
Amber
Anna
Zara
Annabelle
Violet
Holly
Harriet
Molly
Georgia
Aaliyah
Gracie
Eleanor
Esme
Auroa
Lyla
Clara
Ayla
Maria
Aisha
Bonnie
Lottie
Rose
Lara
Kiara
Elizabeth
Arabella
Heidi
Amelie
Jasmine
Iris
Orla
Summer
Robyn
Lexi
Fatima
Martha
Victoria
Nancy
Elena
Felicity
Eden
BOYS TOP 100
Muhammad
Oliver
Noah
Harry
Leo
George
Jack
Charlie
Freddie
Arthur
Alfie
Henry
Oscar
Theo
Archie
Jacob
Joshua
James
Ethan
Thomas
William
Logan
Lucas
Jackson
Max
Isaac
Finley
Adam
Alex
Teddy
Mason
Harrison
Elijah
Daniel
Elliott
Joseph
Arlo
Dylan
Liam
Sebastian
Hunter
Rory
Reuben
Luca
Benjamin
Albie
Tommy
Finn
Samuel
Caleb
Riley
Edward
Ezra
Alex
Toby
Ryan
Jude
Zachary
Frankie
Luke
Nathan
Jayden
Theodore
Matthew
Jenson
Hugo
Roman
Reggie
Jake
Carter
Louie
Ollie
Harvey
Alic
David
Grayson
Bobby
Harley
Gabriel
Stanley
Ronnie
Michael
Albert
John
Sam
Aiden
Jesse
Blake
Felix
Kai
Louis
Eli
Tyler
Jasper
Aaron
Jamie
Lewis
Ellis
Austin
Aayan