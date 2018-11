On first glance this selfie from Iggy Azalea looks just like another Instagram post from the Australian rapper.

But if you read the caption it soon becomes clear that Azalea is the latest celebrity to promote a controversial weight loss supplement to her millions of followers.

With a combined Instagram following of 131.7 million, Azalea, Cardi B and Khloe Kardashian are facing a backlash after sharing paid posts which promote weight loss supplements which critics say work as nothing more than a laxative, news.com.au report.

Criticism is being led by actor and body positivity campaigner Jameela Jamil, whose tweet that she hopes the celebrities who promote weight loss supplements "s**t their pants in public" has since gone viral.

Advertisement

"Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars," The Good Place star added in another tweet.

Jamil, who runs Instagram account I Weigh, explained on Twitter that she had fallen prey to lose weight fast "miracle cures" as a teen, resulting in "digestion and metabolism problems for life".

Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars. pic.twitter.com/2wes19cJdb — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018



If Jamil's name sounds familiar it's because she led a similar campaign against Kim Kardashian in May, slamming the reality TV star for promoting "appetite suppressant" lollipops on Instagram.

She's also previously spoken out about airbrushing and refuses to be Photoshopped in magazine shoots.



While Kim eventually deleted the post after a barrage of negative comments, it hasn't stopped sister Khloe from promoting a shake from the same brand on Instagram this week.

In fact celebrities aren't shying away from the controversy, with Azalea's caption appearing to almost bait detractors of weight loss supplements.

"#ad Y'all can't even hate on it. @flattummyco's meal replacement shakes have gotten me more definition in my tummy without losing my ass, and they're 20% off RIGHT NOW," she captioned the photo.

I was the teenager who starved herself for years, who spent all her money on these miracle cures and laxatives and tips from celebrities on how to maintain a weight that was lower than what my body wanted it to be. I was sick, I have had digestion and metabolism problems for life — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018



But fans of Azalea didn't agree, accusing the rapper of acting irresponsibly to her young fans by promoting the product.

Meanwhile, rapper Cardi B has responded to Jamil's tweet that she hopes she "s**ts" in public by writing on Instagram: "I will never s**t my pants cause there's public bathrooms everywere … ooo and bushes."

Sadly, this looks like a celebrity trend that will be with us for a little bit longer.