McDonald's and Uber Eats have teamed up with an iconic Kiwi brand to release a limited edition McFlurry flavour that will only be available via Uber Eats, for one week.

Speculation on social media is mounting as Kiwis try to figure out which Kiwi brand will get the McFlurry treatment.

Video teasers on the Uber Eats Facebook page hint at a quintessential Kiwi brand, saying the new mysterious McFlurry will be a "delicious Kiwi classic" made with "an iconic Kiwi product".

Cookie Time and hokey pokey have also been mentioned as a potential collaboration by Kiwis eagerly awaiting the new release.

Despite the speculation, McDonald's said it is keeping the flavour under wraps until it appears on the Uber Eats app on Wednesday morning.