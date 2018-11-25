The internet may have just found the worst flatmate ever after the revelation of a ridiculous list of rules that anyone wanting to join a flat available must follow.

Twitter user @rxdazn posted screenshots of a conversation their friend had with the potential housemate after applying for a spare room in a London apartment.

The applicant quickly found out that living in the house came with a very strict set of rules, with the advertiser laying them out in a very long and detailed message.

Here are some of the more outlandish requests:

• You must be out of the house between 9am and 5pm on weekdays because the advertiser works from home.

• There is a limit on how much time you can talk on the phone or Skype because they "don't want to hear noise coming from your room all the time".

• You can't spend your free time around the house on the phone or laptop, even though that's mainly what the advertiser does.

• There is a limit on how much you can use the toilet.

• No cooking before 8.30am and after 11pm.

• Guests are only allowed over every few months.

Read the full list of crazy house rules below to make yourself feel a bit better about your own annoying housemates.

