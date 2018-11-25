Researchers have debunked the myths around why mosquitoes bite some people more than others, by identifying the gene responsible.

An Australian scientist was part of an international study into the genetics of the insect to determine why some people are more prone to being bitten than others.

Gordana Rasic of the QIMR Berghofer medical research institute told the ABC they identified the gene that makes people more susceptible to mosquito bites.

"We still don't have the answer yet as to why some mosquitoes target some people and not others … but we have identified that gene," she told the ABC.

"Once we know the candidates, that might determine what makes someone more resistant, or more attractive to the mosquito, we can manipulate the genes."

She told the ABC the research is particularly timely because of the worldwide public health epidemics spreading through the transmission of viruses.

"We can now understand better how mosquitoes are transmitting all of these viruses because we know some mosquitoes tend to transmit viruses, some don't," Dr Rasic told the ABC.

Scientists can now move forward and develop ways to prevent sickness with a better understanding of the genetic makeup of yellow fever mosquitoes.

Dr Rasic told the ABC that until now, efforts to prevent viruses spreading had been blocked by incomplete genetic data.

They have now begun looking at ways to genetically modify mosquitoes so they can be controlled.