A woman who issued a plea for Twitter to help her find her "best friend" she met on a Hawaiian cruise in 2006 was reunited with her within 11 hours, leaving people in tears at the sweet online reunion.

Brianna, from Mississippi, who goes by the Twitter handle Briannacry, posted a photo of her smiling younger self wearing a lei garland alongside another girl in a blue floral dress, asking for help finding her.

She had no name for the girl but said she missed her and wanted to know how she was doing.

Within a matter of hours the girl named Heidi, an artist who appears to live in California, responded to her with a picture of herself holding a holiday snap as proof, along with the comment "I heard you were looking for me".

People who had been closely following Brianna's search said that the result had them "crying" with another sharing the post saying "I love the internet".

Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited. pic.twitter.com/LRtk6ClvV3 — Bri 🌺 (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️omg my heart is so happy — Bri 🌺 (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

NAH TWITTER THE GREATEST APP pic.twitter.com/ppLpffn6zf — Jay Squidz イカ⚜ (@SQUlDZ) November 24, 2018

I wanted it to happen, but I wasn't ready when i saw it happen😭❤ pic.twitter.com/LPz5LRXnvQ — Clout 9 (@Rico_Shade) November 24, 2018

After Heidi responded she explained that she hadn't been on Twitter in a while and it was her school friends who told her she was being looked for.

"Bruhhh it's been literal years since I was last on Twitter and the first thing I see is a search party for my a**," she wrote.

Answering how she found out she said: "Most of the friends that alerted me I've known since middle school!! I don't think I changed much in the time span between elementary and middle school, so that's why.'"

She also revealed that she still had the blue dress and that her mother, who was also in the holiday snap, had handed down hers.

"I still have the dress!! My mom gave me hers so I wear it sometimes."

Many of their new followers wanted to know what was going to happen next, with some asking the girls if they were planning on meeting in person.

Heidi explained that she wasn't in the position financially to make a trip to meet Brianna but confirmed the two were talking via a private message.

To everyone who’s saying @briannacry and I should meet up: I’m going to community college on financial aid 😂😂😂 I’m not going anywhere anytime soon pic.twitter.com/PJaqZqHZvP — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

It seemed people were hopeful they would meet as a GoFundMe page appeared on Twitter, but Heidi warned her new followers from donating.

To my knowledge, neither @briannacry or I have set up/been contacted about a gofundme. Please be careful about links everyone, and keep your muns close to your huns uwu pic.twitter.com/bRXItgPJDU — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

So, are they in touch?