Miranda Kerr isn't in a hurry to get her body back in shape after the birth of her second child.

The former Victoria's Secret "angel" and international model has given an interview to Marie Claire magazine for their January issue in which she reveals her views on the reality of women's bodies after childbirth and how she approaches body positivity.

Six months after the birth of her second son.

Kerr has Flynn, 7, with actor Orlando Bloom, and now Hart, six months, with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, 28.

Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel. Photo / Getty Images

Kerr says she is content with her "mum-bod" and has tweaked her lifestyle to fit her new role, leaving behind the habits of a jetsetting supermodel and embracing motherhood and family life.

Once boasting model-ready measurements of 34-24-34 and weighing in at just 53kg, Kerr says she is now embracing her "mum-bod".

Even when she was in a state of advanced pregnancy she proudly showed off her new curves for photographers.

Miranda Kerr shows off her baby bump. Photo / Getty Images

"It's really important as women that we're gentle with ourselves and don't feel like we have to snap back into shape after a baby," Kerr told Marie Claire.

"It's OK, I've got a mum-bod and it's fine!"

While her self-esteem has never been completely wrapped up in her appearance, Kerr isn't all that concerned with rushing back to the world of modelling.

Her confidence has shifted to other areas now, namely her own business: the KORA Organics skincare line.

Kerr has taken some business tips form her billionaire husband, Spiegel, and took her brand global, boosting sales by 800 per cent.

The couple may have only been married 18 months but for now, their focus is raising their family in LA and growing both their businesses.

Miranda Kerr says she may never get this body back. And she's okay with that. Photo / Getty Images

Kerr may have lost the flat tummy and visible abs she flaunted when she was a Victoria's Secret Angel but she's not worried.

"I don't mind. It's all part of it. I took nine months — well, 10 months — to grow a beautiful child and it might take 10 months to feel good in a swimsuit again. Or longer. Or never!"