People online have fallen in love with a sixth-grader who left an adorable detailed note after witnessing a hit-and-run.

The 11 or 12-year-old had hopped off the bus when she saw the bus driver hit Andrew Sipowicz's car near his Buffalo, New York, home.

The sixth-grader then wrote a very detailed note explaining what they saw, using bullet points to offer the owner a full breakdown of the events.

Sipowicz said when he reached his car he was devastated by the dent on the front of his red Ford Mustang.

"I was like, 'You gotta be kidding'," the 21-year-old said.

Sipowicz, a senior at Canisius College, told BuzzFeed News that he was "kind of in a panic" after seeing the front of his car crumpled from an apparent hit-and-run.

"And that's when I saw the note," he said.

"I thought it was funny," he said, enjoying the young student's attention to detail.

"She made a dent and I saw what happened," the student said of the Buffalo Public Schools bus driver. "She hit and run."

"Sorry," another bullet point reads.

After posting the note and his damaged car on Twitter, it quickly went viral with many enjoying the young student's detail.

First Student, which owns the buses and employs the drivers, said in statement that it had met with Sipowicz to initiate an "insurance process" and stated that it will "cover the full cost of the repair".

"The actions of our former driver are completely contrary to First Student's training and what we stand for as a company," the company said. "We have initiated the process to terminate the driver."

The bus company also thanked the sixth-grader for her help.

"We would be remiss if we didn't mention that we are very impressed by this exceptional sixth-grader," First Student said.

"We commend her for her actions."

Sipowicz is keen to have a meeting with the student who the wrote note and reward the kid for their actions.