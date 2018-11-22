Few people can make international headlines thanks to their choice of coat like Melania Trump.

Jaws dropped globally in June when she visited the hostile US/Mexico border in a khaki Zara jacket with the words "I really don't care, do u?" emblazoned on it. Which people thought was … a little tone deaf.

Perhaps the most controversial of Melania's wardrobe choices to date is this Zara jacket. Photo / Getty

She's done it again this week by wearing an eye-wateringly expensive Dior coat to the White House's annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning event.

How expensive? It retails for around $US9,000 ($13,200).

She teamed it with a pair of suede Christian Louboutin boots that brings the total cost of the outfit to around $16,500.

It's fair to say people on Twitter were not loving the coat. Many people thought the pattern resembled a turkey.

After the official turkey pardoning, the First Family — including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner — boarded Air Force One to enjoy Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, their private Florida estate.

Where Melania will not be needing that coat.