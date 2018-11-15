'Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway'.

A game where you move around the board might not seem very relevant, given the current real estate market.

Hasbro has accepted that, and has refreshed Monopoly for the millennial generation.

The hip new version of the popular board game will allow players to buy 'experiences' rather than real estate, with a much smaller pool of money than the classic game.

Destinations range from your parent's basement to yoga retreats, while chance cards include such gems as 'Your mum posted bail' and 'Your lifestyle vlog reaches one million views'.

The player with the most experiences at the end wins the game.

Predictably, the game has annoyed some millennials who think the game belittles the hard-done-by generation, while others are taking it on the chin.

While the humor is a little on the nose, my only real complaint about Monopoly for Millennials is that the dollar denominations are too high. I can't remember the last time I had a hundred dollar bill in my wallet. pic.twitter.com/z1IXuBxMRt — Sean Thinks Thoughts (@Dulgust) November 14, 2018