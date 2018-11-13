How would you like nine days to prepare for a wedding?

The flowers, rings, food, drink, decorations, marriage licence, guests, hair, makeup, shoes, speeches … and of course the dress.

For Paraparaumu couple Hannah and Tony Horrocks it was easy after winning The Hits Wellington's Perfect Little Wedding package.

Held at Ngā Manu Nature Reserve in Waikanae, the package included the fully styled venue, celebrant, photography, wedding flowers, canapés, bubbly and wedding cake, as well as a personalised playlist.

Being a radio promotion, Perfect Little Weddings pulled out all the stops, also sourcing wedding attire, rings and an XJ6 Jaguar wedding car.

The only catch was finding out just nine days beforehand.

"We didn't find out until nine days before the date, The Hits called me and we surprised Hannah at Paraparaumu College where she works later that same day," Tony said.

For Hannah and Tony who met over 10 years ago after Tony "beset her with his charms", winning the wedding was a huge shock.

Since meeting, the couple have had several moves and career changes and got engaged over three years ago, struggling ever since to find the time and money to get married.

"We were shocked really, we both had a few tears and thank yous, but it kinda took us by surprise when we found out.

"For days leading up to it we were in a bit of a daze, like we were caught in the middle of a whirlwind with so much going on around us and this quiet, nervous calm with us in the centre.

"We put getting married on hold in favour of bringing our gorgeous little girl into the world and when we saw the chance to have an actual full-blown wedding after all this time, we leapt at it.

"It was such a massive thing to have happened. We were both just so grateful that we could be so lucky."

The entire wedding was complimentary.

All Tony and Hannah had to do was arrange their marriage licence, invite their guests and go shopping for the dress, suit and rings.

While all the stress of the wedding was taken away, the wedding was far from an impersonal occasion.

"The wedding was amazing," Hannah said.

"The day went so smoothly which made the experience even more enjoyable.

"We were both excited and in disbelief on the day.

"There were many tears of happiness from everyone."

"My favourite moment was during the hand fasting when we were able to stare into each others eyes and just be in the moment," Tony said.

Hannah's was when she was walking down the aisle to her groom, "seeing Tony smiling from ear to ear and barely able to contain his emotions".

With busy lives and Hannah and Tony are back to their normal work and family life for the moment but are planning a honeymoon sometime in the near future.

The couple said that while not a lot has changed since the wedding, "it has meant the world to us to be able to celebrate our marriage in such a great way".

The wedding was made possible by Frances Thompson and Karolyn McNicol from Perfect Little Weddings.

Ngā Manu Nature Reserve, Brides on Thorndon, Photography by Kirsten, Karen Simpson-Warren Celebrant, Pascoes The Jewellers, Flowers by Carole, Cake It Forward, Palliser Estate, Blue Carrot Catering, Rembrandt, Special Occasion Cars Kāpiti, Gemma from Shine Hair Consultants Wellington and Face By Nadia all contributed to Hannah and Tony's wedding.