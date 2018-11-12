Cooking for the Queen and members of the royal family would be an anxious job for most.

Failing to deliver a delicious meal would have you walking on eggshells, or out of a job.

While the Queen is not a fussy eater, one chef was in the firing line when he received a brutal yet humorous note from Her Majesty after she discovered a dead slug in her salad.

The Queen reportedly tore a page from the comments book she gives back to the chef after every meal.

Advertisement

She placed the dead slug on the paper, writing "I found this in the salad - could you eat it?" before sending it off to the kitchen, the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine reported.

It is believed the Queen often leaves the comments notepad blank as she's not one to complain.

Her Majesty enjoys simple food despite a fascinating compilation of recipes and menus in the royal red-leather-bound book, written by current royal chef Mark Flanagan.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen marks her selection in pencil, crossing out meals she doesn't want, often writing in alternatives.

"The menu book offers three courses a meal – fish, meat and a sweet or savoury to finish – but when the Queen dines alone she often orders only one course, or even just a snack like flakes of smoked haddock in scrambled egg on toast," the Daily Mail reported.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has lifted the veil on the Queen's favourite foods and her dining habits in his book Eating Royally.

The Queen herself sends back any dishes that deviate from her personal standards.

McGrady explained the Queen takes a hands-on approach with the menu and isn't afraid to veto dishes, especially if they're out of season.

"You can send strawberries every day to The Queen during summer at Balmoral and she'll never say a word. Try including strawberries on the menu in January and she'll scrub out the line and say don't dare send me genetically modified strawberries. She absolutely does eat seasonal," he said in an interview with media.

In a separate interview with the Daily Mail, he revealed her majesty avoids garlic and only eats meat a particular way.

"We can never serve anything with garlic or too much onion. We also couldn't serve meat that was rare, as she liked her meat more well done.

"We could never serve garlic to the queen but Prince Philip loved it. If we were at Balmoral and she was out, we'd slather his steak in garlic. But when she was at the table, there was no garlic at all. She was very Victorian and believed when she was brought up that you don't eat garlic – because if you were holding an audience the next day, you didn't want to be breathing garlic. It was seen as anti-social."

The Queen's favourite meals consisted of grilled fish or chicken, with two varieties of vegetables and she is a fan of fresh salad and fruits.

Her favourite cake is chocolate biscuit, and McGrady explained she cuts the tops and bottoms off her bananas before chopping them up and eating them with a fork.