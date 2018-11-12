A five-year-old boy with cancer died in his mother's arms after apologising for the horrific ordeal the disease brought their family.

Little Charlie Proctor was given just days to live by doctors last month after being diagnosed with a rare form of childhood liver cancer in 2016, the Daily Mail reported.

His parents Amber Schofield, 24, and Ben Proctor tried desperately to raise enough money to get him an organ transplant in the US - but managed less than half of the £855,580 ($1,633,000) they needed.

Little Charlie Proctor, five (in his team's football kit in 2017) was given just days to live by doctors last month after being diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Photo / Supplied

His smile captured the hearts of the nation on his 'Charlie's Chapter' page online, where his mother posted regular updates of how his hepatoblastoma was taking its toll.

The five-year-old died in his mother's arms on Saturday evening, after he told her: "Mummy I'm sorry for this."

Ms Schofield, of Accrington in Lancashire, posted a picture of her little boy with angel wings to share news of his tragic death with the thousands of people who have been following his story over the weekend - including the popstar Pink.

Uploading a picture of him with her and his father, Ms Schofield wrote: "Last night at 23:14 my best friend, my world, Charlie, took his final breath.

"He fell asleep peacefully cuddled in my arms with daddy's arms wrapped around us. Our hearts are aching. The world has lost an incredible little boy.

"Charlie, you gave me chance to be a mum.

"You have been, not only our biggest inspiration but you have been an inspiration to thousands of people all over the world.

"You showed me what love really means Charlie. Now it's time to fly, I am so, so proud of you.

"You fought this so hard. My baby, I'm hurting so much. I will forever miss you baby bum. Sweet dreams my baby."

His parents' fundraising campaign even caught the attention of US popstar Pink, who shared the family's crowdfunding page with her 5.1million followers.

But the trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, USA for life-saving transplant would have cost more than £1million, which the family were unable to raise in the short time they had left with their son.

Ms Schofield slammed "cruel" NHS bosses who she said allowed 'rich families' to benefit over poor ones after Charlie was denied a liver transplant on the NHS.

The Proctor family claimed medics told them a liver transplant 'would not be worth it', given the advanced stage of Charlie's condition.

Charlie's parents Amber and Ben (pictured with him) posted a photo of the three of them with angel wings attached to Charlie's back to share the news of his tragic death online. Photo / via Facebook

After his cancer spread from his liver to his lungs, the schoolboy started to look more and more frail in photos posted by his mother, which were often taken in hospital where he underwent gruelling treatment.

Ms Schofield spoke of her devastation that his little sister Jessica would not grow up with her big brother and that she would not be able to see him grow up.

Posting on the Charlie's Chapter page over the weekend, she said: "This will be the last photo I post of Charlie.

"As the days go by he deteriorates more and more. He no longer looks like Charlie.

"He's so thin, I can see and feel every bone in his tiny body, his sunken face, his rolling eyes.

"Where has my chunky baby gone. Chunky from birth! He weighed 9'11lb!

"He's was the cuddliest baby ever! 'He's our chunk. I want everyone to remember Charlie for who he is.

"I want them to remember how he looked, how cheeky he was, how hilarious, how grumpy he was because right now Charlie isn't any of those.

"He's sad, he's tired, he's fed up and depressed.

"I don't know what to do anymore' are his main words.

"Today, he's been very agitated, wanting to lay down, sit up, lay in bed, then on the beanbag, then on the sofa, then back upstairs and so on... charlie, at one point, turned to me and said in the most quiet, panting voice, 'Mummy, I'm so sorry for this' he was sorry because he wanted to move again and he felt he had to apologise for that?

"So now I know he also feels like he's some what 'in the way'.

"My heart broke! No child should feel the emotions Charlie is feeling. No Child! No parent should watch their child slowly go.

"Having to watch them deteriorate in this way is the most painful thing anyone will ever feel.

"If Charlie's fate is to go, then I'd of rather the angels took him weeks ago before he suffered anymore.

"His AFP is that high now that the machine can no longer read them.

Charlie is pictured on October 10 in bed after losing his hair to gruelling cancer treatment. Photo / via Facebook

"His liver function are the same apart from his Bilirubin, which has doubled causing Charlie's skin colour to be yellow. After this, with every update, I will share photos of Charlie in his better days.

"How can I miss him so much when he's led beside me? But I do. I miss him.. I miss just having a chat, a cuddle that doesn't cause pain.

"I miss squeezing him and kissing him all over. I miss his smile, knowing I won't see that smile again other than in pictures, I will never hear charlie laugh again ????

"Please pray for a miracle ???????? hold your babies tight and cuddle and kiss them so much. You don't realise how lucky you are. We all take life for granted."

Last month his family were told he had just 'two weeks, 366 hours' left to live.

Almost £360,000 had been pledged to help Charlie including a £10,000 donation from singer Pink and a £5,000 pledge from Pretty Little Thing founder Umar Kamani.

The US singer wrote on Instagram: "I just came across this beautiful child and I would like to help him.

"Please help me help him if you can. Thank you."

But his mother claimed "cancer is a rich man's game" and they wouldn't have enough to make the journey.

She wrote in an earlier update: "The NHS have done a lot for us but this is where the road ends as far as they are concerned, and as a mother it is difficult to accept that my son will die purely because we aren't rich enough to save him.

"Cancer is a rich man's game. The more money you have, the more likely it is that your child will live. How is that fair?

"It makes me feel sick that he could die because we aren't rich. It makes me feel so helpless."

His family brought forward his sixth birthday by half a year this year so he could celebrate the milestone he wanted to reach.