A man has used the back of a muddy van as a canvas to create an incredible Armistice Day tribute to servicemen and women who served during World War I.

UK man Shaun Harvey took to the back of a dirty Vauxhall van, creating an eye-catching landscape of a poppy-filled battlefield.

The inspiring piece of art captures a soldier holding a gun while bowing his head to pay his respects to a fallen comrade.

Flowers can be seen growing as a fighter plane makes its way overhead.

The words "Lest we forget" are written in the fields.

Harvey posted the touching image to Facebook with a caption that read: "Cleaned some of my van ..."

According to Harvey, he was inspired by his 6-year-old son Zak, who asked him to draw something relating to "poppy week".

The van alongside a Lancaster bomber. Photo / Shaun Harvery / Facebook

The piece of art took Harvey about one and a half hours to create.

"I just worked on it bit by bit and eventually ended up with something that's pretty good," Harvey told Metro News.

"I did it for my little boy who has been saying that it's 'poppy week' all week."

"We live right by RAF Coningsby and so we see the planes going overhead, sometimes Lancasters even fly over."

The father's image has been shared more than 4,500 times

Users have praised Shaun's efforts and say the creation is a masterpiece.

One person wrote: "It deserves all kinds of recognition, Awesome work."

Another said: "I shared the heck out of this. It's amazing. Make it go viral"