A young mum was slapped with a $112 parking after going into labour for 21 hours.

Jess Brooks parked her car outside her mother's house in Newton, Sydney, leaving a note on the car explaining she was in hospital giving birth and was stuck with the car keys.

On October 21 the 33-year-old paid for a 24-hour visitors' parking permit and rushed off to hospital, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

But she faced complications during labour before finally giving birth 21 hours later at 3am the following morning.

It wasn't until 8am by the time they got up to the ward, hours after the parking permit had expired.

"By the time we remembered the car it was just after midday and it was too late, the fine was issued at 11.56am," she told the Sunday Telegraph.

When she returned to her car, the parking warden had ignored the note and slapped the new-mum with a $112 fine.

The letter from Revenue NSW rejected Ms Brooks' appeal as the parking zone was 'clearly signposted'. Photo / 123rf

The 33-year-old appealed the fine, providing a birth certificate as evidence she was in labour.

On appeal, revenue NSW said the penalty was justified, despite the family providing proof of birth.

"I was shocked labour was not considered a legitimate cause for leniency," Brooks said.

Following media inquiries, the fine has since been revoked and an apology has been made.