A Euromillions winner has said she is willing to pay her new boyfriend £60,000 (NZ$115,400) a year to date her following a string of failed relationships.

Jane Park, 23, from Scotland, is launching a website where potential dates can apply to be her boyfriend in the hope that she can find love.

The potential boyfriend will be given a £60,000 (NZ$115,400) annual "allowance" to wine and dine one of Scotland's youngest National Lottery winners, according to the Daily Mail.

But she has now confessed the huge win has left her incredibly stressed and she is even said to be considering legal action again Camelot. Photo / Jane Park Facebook

A source told The Mirror that Ms Park had become worried about people's motives since winning her fortune.

The source told the paper said: "Jane is amazing and has so much to give but she has found herself alone again as since she won, she's had terrible luck.

"She's never sure whether she is being loved for herself or for her bank balance. So she would rather have the arrangement out in the open."

The lottery winner, who had previously worked in a £8-an-hour job as an admin temp, was just 17 when she scooped her £1million (NZ$1.9m) win after playing the game for the first time.

She has since used her fortune to buy new cars, handbags and new teeth.

Earlier this year the young millionaire also paid tribute to her £4,500 (NZ$8700) breasts on the anniversary of her breast enlargement procedure.

Jane Park was just 17 when she scooped £1million with the first ticket she had ever bought in 2013. Photo / Jane Park Facebook

On her Instagram post she wrote: "To my fun bags. You bring me so much joy and we've had a blast. Here's to the next four."

In August Ms Park also revealed she had undergone a bum lift in June of 2017 but "nearly died" following the surgery in Turkey.

Last week Ms Park announced she had split from her former footballer boyfriend Jordan Piggott, 19, in an Instagram post.

In her post she shared a photo of pizza, battered sausage and fritters with the caption "fat and single".

In 2016 Ms Park's also dated X Factor finalist Sam Callahan.

Ms Park's search for the right man will be filmed and used for a documentary set to air next year according to The Mirror.