New Zealanders stole the show at the annual Victoria's Secret fashion extravaganza in New York this Friday (NZT).

Kiwis Georgia Fowler, Maia Cotton and Stella Maxwell took to the catwalk of the lingerie brand's highly anticipated annual fashion show and dazzled with their beauty.

Stella Maxwell walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

The fashion show also included some of the biggest names in the modelling industry in the world, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

It took place at Pier 49 in New York and is considered one of the hottest events of the fashion industry worldwide.

Georgia Fowler walks the runway as Rita Ora performs during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Veteran Victoria Secret star Adriana Lima, 37, who walked her 19th and final show.

The event also included a star-studded soundtrack, with live performances by some of the world's biggest artists.

Maia Cotton and Kelsey Merritt posing backstage prior the Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2018 at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

British singers Rita Ora and Halsey, were joined by Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts.

Stella Maxwell walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images