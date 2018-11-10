Renee Stewart is no stranger to making an impression on catwalks around the world.

And now the daughter of Kiwi supermodel Rachel Hunter and chart-topping British singer Rod Stewart is set to make a splash with her latest jewellery creations.

The 26-year-old has combined with London-based Monarc Jewellery to design a range of dazzling bling.

The new collection features a range of brooches, lapel pins, earrings, necklaces and rings.

Monarc founder Ella Drake hails from New Zealand.

A statement from Monarc said Stewart and Drake were "proud to announce the collection".

"The collaboration evolved from Renee and Ella meeting through a mutual friend in London, proceeding to develop the series over many studio sessions together.

"The two incorporated Renee's natural creative flair for shape and form through her contemporary dance career, which became an overarching theme of their sessions."

As well as being an aspiring model, Stewart is a graduate from the London Contemporary Dance School.

Last year she walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards in London, and also featured on the catwalk at the Milan Fashion Show during the showing of Dolce & Gabanna.

On its website, Monarc says its offerings were "a handpicked selection of international boutiques across Europe and Australasia".

"Monarc is based in London with an emphasis on craftmanship, premium materials and bespoke service. Its objective is to create modern, classic jewellery to be worn now and passed on to future generations.

"Monarc Jewellery is beautifully created by master goldsmiths, it's luxurious and practical enough to be worn every day. For Monarc, jewellery expresses love, relationships, families, and moments that deserve to be marked. Monarc jewellery is designed to stand the test of time."