Prince Harry and Prince William are "control freaks" when it comes to the media and go out of their way to limit interactions with the press, a new report has claimed.

The startling claims about the young royals were made in a Vanity Fair article profiling their father Prince Charles at 70.

Charles and Camilla are said to be much more accepting of the intrusion of the press. Photo / Getty Images

According to members of the royal press pack who spoke to the magazine, Prince Charles and his sons could not have more different attitudes to the press.

One correspondent claimed Meghan Markle, Harry, William and Kate Middleton were "control freaks' when it came to their coverage, while Charles and Camilla in comparison were "far more relaxed".

They also said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were notorious for not looking at a "fixed point" when having their picture taken, meaning it was difficult to get a shot of them looking directly at the camera.

The younger royals are "a little stand-offish" with photographers and don't normally pose for pictures Photo / Getty Images

Surprisingly the press pack told Vanity Fair their favourite royal to deal with was Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

"We think the world of her, we adore her. She's an amazing woman," The Sun photographer Arthur Edwards said.

Camilla is the surprise favourite according to one photographer. Photo / Getty Images

"She always gives you a little gleam in her eye and will find a moment to look at our cameras," another correspondent added.

Last month royal photographer Tim Rooke told news.com.au the younger royals are "a little stand-offish" with photographers and don't normally pose for pictures.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are notorious for not looking at a "fixed point" when having their picture taken. Photo / Getty Images

"What happened with their mother has obviously affected their relationship with the press," the royal photographer for Rex by Shutterstock said.

"However, they've changed over the last few years and it's become easier to photograph them."