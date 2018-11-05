A newlywed couple in Texas had just tied the knot and had hopped into their family's helicopter to be whisked away, when the aircraft crashed into a hill killing them both, and their pilot.

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman, who were seniors at Sam Houston State University, had taken off in the helicopter from their ceremony which was held at Will's family ranch on Saturday. Elated guests cheered on the aircraft as it lifted into the Texas night sky.

Loved ones waved light ropes in joy as it began to lift and hover above the trees, according to the Daily Mail.

The in-love couple was glowing throughout the ceremony. One friend said it was the best day of their lives. Photo / Instagram

However, about a mile and change outside of the ranch, tragedy struck and the doomed helicopter "crashed into the side of a hill," according to wedding guest Eric Smith, who took to Facebook with the news.

"The pilot, Jerry, was also on board. There were no survivors," Smith added.

The helicopter crashed reportedly sometime after midnight.

Smith described the soiree as a fairy tale wedding, and said that the couple were surrounded by friends and family as they departed into the sky.

They crashed outside of Uvalde, Texas the groom's grandfather, William Byler confirmed to ABC13.

The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, game wardens, Border Patrol agents, the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department and Uvalde Emergency Medical Services searched for the chopper from a starting point in the area of Chalk Bluff Park.

The beaming bride and groom posed for joy filled photos with best friends on their last day on earth. Bailee pictured posing with her Maid of Honor Jessica Stilley. Photos / Instagram

They located the wreckage just around daybreak.

The crash was confirmed by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who tweeted on Sunday morning that investigators were looking into the crash of a Bell 206B helicopter in Uvalde, a city roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The NTSB said they would not release further details on the crash until Monday.

Jessica Stilley, Bailee's maid of honor, paid a heart-wrenching tribute to her best friend.

"My sweet Bailee Raye, my heart is broken in a million little pieces as I sit here and think of the rest of my life without my best friend."

The couple's dressed more casually as the evening drew to a close. Photo / Facebook

Then, she added as only a best friend truly can, "I'm so sad to even be captioning these pictures with this, but you know I just have to share with everyone how beautiful you looked on your wedding day like I normally would have."

Jessica recalled crying tears of joy as she helped Bailee get ready for the biggest day of her young life.

"I'm so happy you married the man of your dreams and found the precious love you deserved with him. We always said we'd find the men to sweep us off our feet one day and boy am I'm so happy you get to be with him in the best forever you could imagine. Thank you for loving me."

After the couple became engaged, Bailee posted loved up shot of her and Will. Her bright smile flashes at the camera while she holds up her engagement ring.

Bailee and Will shared an engagement photo from inside a helicopter after he proposed. Photo / Facebook

She captioned the image, "Thank you to everyone who sent us their best wishes when WE GOT ENGAGED!!!"

"Will and I have the best support system out there, and I honestly cannot truly express how blessed we are. I am in awe of you, Will Byler, and I hope that everyone gets to experience a love like the one we have."

Her caption devastating closes out, "Today is the beginning of forever TOGETHER!"

Madi Wagner, a friend of the couple, had poignant words for them after the horrific tragedy: "I am having a hard time comprehending this whole situation, but I have not once asked why. These two spent their last day on this earth celebrating with their most cherished loved ones- I believe it truly was the best day of their lives.

Will's family member posted a touching tribute to the young couple gone to soon. Photo / Facebook

"I know for certain God needed these two sweet souls more than we did here on earth. I know for certain they have made him proud, for the work they have done here on earth as well."

Madi continued, "To see all of the people that loved these two so greatly is a blessing. As a ChristianI know that God's hands are upon them and what better honeymoon could anyone ever imagine than entering those gates and spending their first days as husband and wife at God's right hand."