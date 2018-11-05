Whanganui royal fan Marie Sheppard achieved her goal to shake the hand of the Duchess of Sussex.

"I was so mesmerised that I almost missed my opportunity.

"Mike had to tell me to stick my hand out."

Marie Sheppard meeting the Duchess of Sussex in Rotorua. Photo / Mike Sheppard

Marie and husband Mike Sheppard headed to Rotorua in their bright yellow "Bizzy Bee" camper with the hope of meeting the visiting royals and she not only accomplished her mission but also became something of a celebrity herself.

Advertisement

"I was interviewed by the Australian Today programme and the Seven Sharp team visited our campervan.

Seven Sharp took Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on an "unofficial tour" of Rotorua by taking their cardboard cut out images to a number of unscheduled stops including the Sheppard's campervan.

"It was hilarious - they were trying to get the Harry and Meghan cut-outs through the campervan door and they wouldn't fit," said Marie.

The royal effigies had to stand outside and watch through the window while Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells interviewed Marie inside.

Marie Sheppard in her camper van with Seven Sharp hosts Jeremy Wells and Hilary Barry.

Marie first appeared on the TVNZ show after she featured on the front page of the Whanganui Chronicle in April.

Her bold bid to seek an invitation to the May 19 royal wedding at Windsor Castle received a polite refusal and a fair amount of media attention.

"I got a message that someone from the Good Morning Britain show was trying to contact me in Rotorua.

"I have really enjoyed my experiences and Hilary bought me a lovely china cup and saucer as a gift."

The Sheppards will now enjoy some time relaxing at home in Whanganui before deciding on their next adventure.