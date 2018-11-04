Most people are overwhelmed with emotion when their partner gets down on one knee to propose.

But one woman instead shamed her boyfriend for the engagement ring he brought for her, before he had the chance to propose.

The woman took to Facebook to complain about the quality of the ring her partner was going to give to her.

"Ewwwww. Self-shame Friday here I come. Found this in the BF's nightstand. Not a fan," she wrote in the caption of the photo.

"Please roast and then tell me how to tactfully say no you need to go get something different," she added.

Her photo of the ring was accompanied by the caption "Basic AF".

Her post soon made it on to numerous social media platforms where she was slammed for being heartless by those who actually liked her boyfriend's choice of ring.

"This is a gorgeous ring. I would love to be presented with this but, to be honest, my husband could propose to me with a twist-tie from a loaf of bread and I would be perfectly content," one person said.

"I am 24, have a reasonable income, and single. I personally think that is a beautiful ring. Am I wrong, or does this person watch way too f**king much reality TV?" another said.

Many people suggested that the ring could be a family heirloom, which would make the situation even more heartbreaking.

Commenters said they felt sorry for the man.

"Not going to lie this is bringing tears to my eyes. Poor sweet man. I hope he doesn't go through with it. I would have been happy with a ring pop from my husband!" someone wrote.

"I hope he sees this, and then RUNS. To post this degrading sh** to social media to first insult it, and then ask for ways to get something better from someone she loves just defies what this ring should really be about and proves she doesn't even deserve a ring out of a dollar vending machine," wrote another.

Some shared their own engagement stories to illustrate their views.

"I was broke as f*** when I proposed and bought an $80 ring at a flea market, she was thrilled, that's a keeper," one person said.

"I was unemployed when we decided to get engaged. She bought the rings. Definitely not what we had planned, but 10 years later I'm okay with it," another penned.