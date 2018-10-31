One house in Auckland had thousands of kids queue up in Halloween costumes just get to their hands on lollies.

From 5pm last night, at least 2500 children queued up at the North Shore residence on Alexander Ave in Torbay.

The kids were seen a range of costumes including ghosts, Spiderman, witches and even a group of girls dressed as a packet of fries.

Resident Martin Siebrits said that with the help of his wife and 12-year-old son, they gave out around 14kg of sweets.

"We gave out a full igloo chilly bin of lollies. We ran out of lollies at 7.30pm and the driveway was still packed with people," he told Stuff.

"The crowds just kept coming. At the rate this is growing each year we may need to starting stockpiling lollies now."

What has become an annual event, 15 houses along the street now take part in the celebration.

Every year, the amount of trick-or-treaters grew as the all the house residents would give out lollies and chocolate to children who came to visit.

Siebrits said he was happy that the street could provide a safe environment for kids to trick or treat and he found the tradition a very rewarding experience.