As the tour comes to a close, it's a chance to reflect on the impact of the modern-day royals.

We saw a notable impact from the Karen Walker trench coat the Duchess wore when arriving in Wellington which has now sold out, to wearing newer designers such as Maggie Marilyn, a brand focusing on sustainable production made entirely in New Zealand.

Yesterday the couple visited Te Papaiouru Marae and Meghan wore a navy Stella McCartney dress and a Kiri Nathan pounamu koma (breastplate) carved by Kiri's husband Jason Nathan representing strength, integrity and authority, gifted to her by the Governor-General on Sunday.

Both she and Prince Harry were bestowed with traditional kahu huruhuru (cloaks), symbolising protection and strength. Harry wore his over a pale grey suit and black tie and for the Duchess, it is a gift intended to envelop her in warmth and love during her pregnancy.



Both have worn several designers on the tour, and while it's great to see them sample designers from countries they visit, it's also important for them to continue to champion British designers while they're abroad.

• Dan Ahwa Fashion editor, Viva magazine and canvas magazine