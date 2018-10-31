A young toddler made a break for it this afternoon in an attempt to get up close to Prince Harry.

The child slipped through a barricade while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were doing a public walkabout in Rotorua and wandered up to the Prince.

Harry was quick to spot the child and turned him around asking: "Whose child is this?"

The Duke of Sussex jumped to help the young boy who had wandered through the barriers.

Another young fan was also lucky enough to get her own royal encounter after being given a hug from Meghan.

Catalina Rivera, 2, got through the barriers, held onto Meghan's hands and did a little dance.

Catalina Rivera, 2, gets a hug from Meghan. Photo / Maureen Conner

The wee girl from El Salvador was then embraced by the Duchess, who announced her own pregnancy at the start of the royal tour while in Australia, much to the delight of the cheering and screaming crowd.

Young Francis Steiner, 15 months, looked hopeful to meet the royal couple today too, dressed in a cute sign saying: "I have strong ambitions of marrying Prince George."

Francis Steiner, 15 months, at Government Gardens in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

While in Australia it was young Luke Vincent who stole the show from the royals and melted hearts around the world.

As Harry stepped off the plane in Dubbo he bent down to give the 5-year-old a big hug.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are greeted by 5-year-old Luke Vincent. Photo / Getty Images

After the embrace the young boy reached out and grabbed Harry's beard.

Luke then handed Meghan a bunch of flowers who thanked him with a hug too.