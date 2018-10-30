The Duchess of Sussex wore Karen Walker again as she threw gumboots in the rain.

This time it was a black blazer from a 2017 collection over a pair of J.Crew jeans, a pair of gold Boh Runga earrings gifted to her by the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and her Jessica McCormack diamond necklace.

Harry and Meghan at a tree planting and a plaque unveiling at Redvale on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Both she and the Duke wore Swanndri gumboots; she a pair of tall equestrian-inspired Muck boots and he some slip-resistant work boots.

When they visited Pillars, the Duchess chose a simple sheath dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell, and a classic Burberry trench coat. The Duchess is a fan of Maxwell's designs, having worn a khaki green shirt dress by him in Sydney during the Royal Tour.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Pillars. Photo / Pool

In the evening Meghan wore a navy cocktail dress by British/Sicilian designer Antonio Berardi, with pockets and double breasted button detailing, with nude Aquazzura heels and a Christian Dior clutch.

Meghan and Harry arrive at the Auckland War Memorial Museum for a reception hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Pool

She has worn the dress in public before - at her first public event with Prince Harry at a charity polo match last year. The Duke wore a crisp navy suit with white shirt and navy desert boots.