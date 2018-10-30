Not even heavy rain could put a dampener on Prince Harry and Meghan's third day in New Zealand, as they enjoyed their first time together in Auckland.

Heavy rain throughout the day kept threatening to make things difficult, but having umbrellas at the ready and some sturdy NZ-made gumboots made sure the royals were always kept dry.

The first official engagement in Auckland for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was at Redvale, on the North Shore, where the couple dedicated a 20ha section of native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, a conservation initiative by the Commonwealth Nations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled a Queens Canopy dedication at North Shore Riding Club to be named the Carol Whaley Native Bush. Photo / Jason Oxenham

They then joined a group of school children in a friendly but oh so Kiwi gumboot-throwing competition.

Next was a trip south of the city, in Manukau, to visit a charity that provides support for children with a parent in prison.

A public walkabout at the Viaduct brought an estimated a thousand people to Auckland's waterfront, where the royals, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and mayor Phil Goff greeted fans.

That was ahead of a reception hosted by Ardern at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, where cultural performances were given from members of Auckland's Pasifika community.

FOREST CONSERVATION AND GUMBOOT THROWING:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participate in the sport of gumboot throwing. Photo / Jason Oxenham

At the North Shore Riding Club, about 100 members of the QEII National Trust - which oversees the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy in NZ - and children from nearby Pinehill School.

Prince Harry said: "For those of you who do not know, The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy – or QCC - is a unique network of forest conservation projects."

The QCC aims to help protect native forests.

The duke said the QCC was a cause close to both his and his grandmother's hearts. New Zealand had been one of the first countries to join the initiative and since then had registered more than 4500 covenants.

Pinehill School pupils sang a waiata and helped the duke and duchess plant native trees.

Meghan planted a kōwhai tree, a nod to the kōwhai flower motif included on her wedding veil - it featured the signature flowers of all the Commonwealth countries.

Prince Harry planted a pūriri, which is indigenous to the northern North Island.

The royal couple's competitive streak came to light as they joined the children for a gumboot throwing contest.

Meghan's team beat Prince Harry's after the duchess lobbed her boot about a metre farther than her husband.

Ryen Anderson, 10, was on Meghan's team. She said Prince Harry told the group he would win next time the couple competed in the sport.

Isabella Iti said their Royal Highnesses "looked like they were really trying to throw the gumboot as far as they could".

The royals were gifted a pair of kiwi-themed gumboots for baby Sussex.

PILLARS OF STRENGTH:

Her Royal Highness is presented with a posy by brother and sister Jarhely Angi and Ghianna Angi. Photo / POOL

After a private lunch, they visited the Pillars charity premises, in South Auckland, which provides mentoring programmes for children with a parent in prison.

In May, when they were married, the NZ Government gifted $5000 to Pillars, due to the couple's interest in programmes that support vulnerable children.

Pillars, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, is the only New Zealand charity dedicated to supporting children of prisoners. More than 23,000 New Zealand children have a parent in prison.

About 200 people, including children, their families and supporters of Pillars were waiting excitedly downstairs in the auditorium for the Royals to appear.

When they did, the Duchess - wearing a soft pink Brandon Maxwell dress and Burberry jacket - was handed a bunch of flowers by a young girl dressed in a white dress.

The girl shyly hid behind a chair after handing Meghan flowers.

Royal watchers gather at the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland ahead of the walkabout by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Doug Sherring

The Prince walked over to her, squatted down to say hello and shook her hand, before she ducked behind the legs of media.

Sir Dr Pita Sharples welcomed the couple, Ardern and a prayer. He encouraged the Duke and Duchess to return.

Speaking at the event, Prince Harry said he and his wife were thrilled to be able to spend time with Pillars during their first trip to Auckland together.

He said they first became aware of the work Pillars was doing when the donation was made as their wedding gift. With that money, Pillars created four awards.

He said thousands of children were affected and without the right support they were much more likely to spend time in prison.

"But now children can have stability in times of turmoil."

Prince Harry urged them to use this opportunity to create exciting futures for yourselves.

"Couldn't be happier to support such fantastic work. Kia kaha!"

PUBLIC WALKABOUT:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's walk about at The Auckland Viaduct yesterday. Photo / Doug Sherring

By 4pm, the royals were downtown at the Viaduct, ready for a public walkabout that could have easily been cancelled due to heavy rain that throughout the day.

But the rain held off and people were treated to handshakes and chats with the royal couple, as well as Ardern.

People in the crowd could be heard yelling out "hey Harry!" and "love you, Meghan.''

At one stage, the crowd broke into song, singing the Māori version of the national anthem.

And of course there were gifts - including a knitted teddy bear, a teething ring, a jar of Marmite and a prized All Blacks onesie.

They also attended a reception hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last night.

EVENING RECEPTION:

Meghan and Harry attend the Auckland War Memorial Museum for a reception hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Pool

Guests who attended the reception were in their late teens to mid 20s and had made significant contributions to their communities.

Prince Harry told them he and his wife had "enormous respect" for them. "Your generation is quite literally changing the world. Don't ever stop fighting."

He said New Zealand was a place he and the Duchess had visited separately before and it was a joy to return as a couple.

"We're meeting little Kiwis, we're meeting big Kiwis, being treated to your fantastic food, culture and sporting activities — well if you can call welly-wanging or gumboot throwing a sport!"

After the speeches, the royal visitors were treated to an energetic Pacific dance performance.