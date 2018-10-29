Simple, stunning and sophisticated, that's the approach Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her stylists have taken into day two of the royal tour of New Zealand.

This afternoon the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, visited the Abel Tasman National Park after a meet and greet in Wellington.

Meghan donned a chic yet casual outfit while speaking to a group of young adults at Maranui Cafe in Wellington this morning with her husband.

Meghan leaves a cafe after a meeting young people from a number of mental health projects. Photo / AP

Starting from the bottom, she wore black suede lace-up Stuart Weitzman "Veruka" boots and black high-waist Outland Denim "Harriet" jeans.

Advertisement

On top, she sported a black Jac + Jack "Trani" sweater with a seaweed green, Club Monaco "Ellayne" trench coat.

Meghan traded the lace-up boots for Stella McCartney x Adidas Grosgrain-trimmed faux leather sneakers for their visit to Abel Tasman this afternoon.

The black sweater and denim jeans remained but were accompanied by a navy blue Seasalt Cornwall rain jacket and Loro Piana melange cashmere-silk scarf.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Totaranui Campground in the Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Pool

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Totaranui Campground in the Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Pool

This evening Meghan and Prince Harry were back in Wellington and visited Courtenay Creative on Courtenay Place.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a photo with models wearing the work of industry leading artists in film, sculpture and costume. Photo / Pool

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive during a visit to Courtney Creative. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan was wearing a Maggie Marilyn white dress with a navy blue capelet coat by designer Gillian Anderson.