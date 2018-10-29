Serious talks about mental health, a quick trip across the Cook Strait and even a tummy tickle wrapped up the second day of the royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had another busy schedule, starting off with a meeting with young people involved in the mental health sector.

Later they took a quick flight across the Cook Strait to the Abel Tasman National Park and there was a tender moment during Prince Harry's speech to locals when he acknowledged their baby as "our little bump'.'

SERIOUS TALKS OVER MORNING TEA:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their meeting with representatives of mental health projects at Maranui Cafe in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meeting at Wellington's Maranui Cafe, the couple continued their efforts to normalise discussion of mental health.

Waiting for them were three tables of people from organisations such as Voices of Hope, Key to Life, Lifeline and the national 1737 helpline service.

Without ceremony or opening remarks, they joined the first table. Meghan ordered a cup of tea. Harry had water.

They spent about 10 minutes at each table. The Prince spoke of his own battles with mental health.

He drove the conversation, with his wife saying less. She did, however, express surprise when Voices of Hope co-founder Genevieve Mora said some in New Zealand considered people who asked for help to be attention-seeking.

Despite the seriousness of the subject, the room was filled with light and laughter; the Prince making more than reference to expansive views of the bay outside – and the dainty cakes on each table.

The couple spoke to Ezekiel Raui, for the second time in a matter of months.

As one of the Queen's Young Leaders, Raui visited Buckingham Palace in June to be recognised for his work encouraging Māori men to take up leadership positions and to talk more openly about mental health issues.

Prince Harry said there was no "silver bullet" to improving mental health "and I think people need to understand that."

He spoke of the need to destigmatise the issue and to encourage people to talk about how they were feeling.

"Everyone needs someone to turn to, right?"

As they turned to leave, Meghan, by then wearing a 1737 pin badge beside the poppy on her coat, addressed the group: "You're all doing really excellent work,'' before starting a round of applause.

MEETING THE KIDS:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempting to coax a smile from 5-year-old Joe Young while meeting with students from Houghton Valley School. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Their interaction with some children who had waited patiently for them outside the cafe resulted in some of the sweetest moments of the day.

Meghan walked down the line of youngsters from Houghton Valley School, shaking hands with each one.

But when Joe Young, 5, seemed to be overcome with shyness.

Despite Meghan's efforts to coax a smile from him, Joe was not having it; with tears threatening to fall as he rubbed his eyes and kept his chin down to his chest.

When Prince Harry came along, he bent down to little Joe's eye level in a bid to get a smile.

Maybe as a last resort, the Duke gave Joe a little tummy tickle - still to no avail.

Before leaving the cafe, the Duchess asked staff at Maranui if some cakes and goodies could be brought out for the children.

ABEL TASMAN NATIONAL PARK:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan visit Tōtaranui camp ground in the Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Robert Kitchin

A trip across the Cook Strait saw them learning about conservation projects and being welcomed to a beachside campsite with a traditional pōwhiri, the blowing of a conch shell and a long line of hongi.

The pair also went for a walk in the rain along the golden sands of the beach at Totaranui, talking with a Department of Conservation ranger, with Prince Harry holding an umbrella for his wife.

Inside a marquee set up on the grass, local kaumātua Barney Thomas spoke in te reo, wishing them "kia kaha" with their "pēpi", Meghan smiling as this was translated.

Meghan sat in the front row of a line of plastic chairs, but hers was set a few inches back from Prince Harry's.

Thomas, of Onetahua Marae in Nelson, explained, "The middle represents the God of war and we don't want to put our women into that space. We want to be inclusive but especially Meghan, because she's expecting, we don't want to put her at any risk."

After a waiata, Prince Harry addressed the group: "Thank you so much for having us today. The weather forecast was a lot worse than this and we are really fortunate to be here.

"The rain is a blessing and a reminder of our connection to the land... From my wife, myself and our little bump, it's a blessing to be here... we bring you greetings from my grandmother."

Back in Wellington last night, Prince Harry and Meghan were also given a 45-minute tour of Courtenay Creative, a training and exhibition space for the film industry.

KIWIANA GIFTS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday spoke of the "personal gifts" she gave the pair when she met them on Sunday night.

For the Prince she had Shapeshifter album The System is a Vampire and the Stars vinyl album.

"[The System is a Vampire is] because it includes a track titled Dutchies, which is the song that the All Blacks enter onto the field with, including at Twickenham."

The Duchess also got a slice of New Zealand to take home in the form of a set of Boh Runga crossed feather earrings.

In return, the Duchess presented her with a community cookbook, put together by those impacted by the Grenfell Tower fire last year.

Ardern said she had not had time to try any of the dishes yet but she was "worried about whether or not I can get them down to a milder level of spice."

COURTENAY CREATIVE

Harry and Meghan pose for a photo with models wearing the work of industry leading artists in film, sculpture and costume design during a visit to Courtney Creative. Photo / Getty Images

Vikings, knights and a chimp greeted Prince Harry and Meghan at a visit to Wellington's Courtenay Creative for a taste of the capital's thriving creative arts scene.

But it was an orc that left the most lasting impression.

"They seemed genuinely scared, but I was very nice," said the orc played by Luke Hawker, 37, a film technician and stuntman from Weta.

At the end of the tour Hawker got a chance to apologise for scaring them as he presented the couple with a gold, paua and diamond necklace from The Village Goldsmith.