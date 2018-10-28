It's been great to see the two royal family ambassadors not only visiting this part of the world, but also showing their enthusiasm and passion for issues such as youth leadership and environmental and conservation efforts.

It's a breath of fresh air reflected in their wardrobe choices - and, yes, what they wear does matter; they're representing not only themselves but also their country and Queen.

Given the immense effect we've seen already on sales whenever Meghan or sister-in-law Catherine wear something, it's an honour for any designer to have that kind of endorsement.

A chic-looking Meghan and Prince Harry arrive in Wellington yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

After the bright hues Meghan wore in Fiji and Tonga and Prince Harry's linen suits, they arrived in Wellington in tailored outfits to be greeted by our Prime Minister.

Meghan's double-breasted houndstooth check-print trench coat is by Karen Walker, a favourite of Meghan's. She wore it on the red carpet, and more recently has sported the designer's earrings and sunglasses during this tour.

"This trench coat is one of our most-beloved silhouettes," says Karen. "It first appeared, in classic tan trench coating, in one of our shows at London Fashion Week in 2004. Since then we've refreshed and revisited it many times and it continues to be a favourite.

"It's one of those silhouettes that works well in almost any situation, not least, stepping off a plane. Her Royal Highness looks very chic and we're delighted that she's chosen to wear Karen Walker once again."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex addresses a reception hosted by the Governor-General celebrating the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage at Government House in Wellington. Photo / AP

The Banks trench coat was a smart option for windy Wellington, layered over a black maternity dress from UK e-commerce store ASOS.

This high/low mix is indicative of what we've come to love about Meghan's choices, unafraid to mix high-end pieces with more affordable high-street separates.

For the evening reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage, Meghan chose a black cap-sleeved A-line dress by Uruguay-born, New York-based designer Gabriela Hearst. She finished it with a remembrance poppy pin, black clutch and jewelled pendant on a fine gold chain.

It was fitting she wore a colour associated with New Zealand as she gave a moving speech on feminism and the suffrage movement, while Prince Harry selected a sharp navy suit, white shirt and wool tie.