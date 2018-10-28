Like they say, every woman needs a little black dress.

And even the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has one - albeit a maternity dress.

All eyes were on what she and her husband, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, would be wearing.

This image confirms the pleat detailing on Meghan’s @ASOS dress.

Available in the maternity version here: https://t.co/a4JNTnmQGo

Non-maternity here: https://t.co/F7quQ2XLbb



With thanks to @ufonomore for this find! pic.twitter.com/7I8zb5WNLx — What Meghan Wore (@WhatMeghanWore) October 28, 2018



As Meghan walked off the plane to a windy Wellington, she was seen in a black dress that hugged her figure, making her growing belly very visible.

A Kensington Palace representative told media the Duchess was wearing a dress by ASOS Maternity and a coat by Kiwi fashion designer Karen Walker.

Meghan's black dress, which also comes in non-maternity styles, retails for under $100 on the clothing website - making it one of her most relatable moments on the royal tour.

Both she and Prince Harry wore a red poppy.

Fashion gurus online were quick to research and find out more details about her outfit.

International royal blogs UFO No More and Meghans Mirror suspected the Duchess was wearing a dress dubbed the "wiggle'' dress from the ASOS Maternity range.

I think Meghan is wearing ASOS Maternity Wiggle Dress https://t.co/pbhQGkrVqi pic.twitter.com/T7PfBdBGWd — UFO No More (@ufonomore) October 28, 2018

The black choice was also possibly a nod to the country's beloved All Blacks.

In Fiji, she paid tribute to the country's baby blue-coloured flag; and there were huge cheers of delight in Tonga when touched down in bright red.

Her brown Karen Walker coat is a Banks Trench coat that retails for $975 according to their website.

A spokeswoman for Walker said Meghan's choice today was the fifth time she had worn something from the label while on the royal tour.

In the last week, the Duchess has been spotted wearing Temptation stud earrings from the label as well as the Northern Lights sunglasses.

"The Duchess is familiar with Karen Walker, having previously worn Karen's clothing and attended her shows at New York Fashion Week,'' the spokeswoman said.

Those interested in copying the Duchess will have to wait til mid November until they can get their hands on the same Karen Walker coat.