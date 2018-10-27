Nearly two weeks since they touched down in Sydney and announced they were expecting their first child, Harry and Meghan have finished their royal tour of Australia and are about to fly out to New Zealand.

The royal couple arrived at Sydney Airport just before 10am (local time) after their motorcade was spotted driving through the city.

A strong wind whipped over the tarmac as Meghan and Harry said farewell to officials and the climbed the stairs holding hands.

Harry and Meghan board the Royal NZ Air Force flight to Wellington. Photo / News Corp

Meghan gave a slight wave as she tried to hold down her hair in the strong breeze.

Teams of police with sniffer dogs earlier carried out security sweeps on the fringes of Sydney airport.

The Duke and Duchess are leaving on a Royal New Zealand Air Force flight to Wellington with the Kiwi Invictus team.

Upon arrival, the couple will receive a Ceremony of Welcome which will include a haka.

Harry and Meghan will fly out on the Royal NZ Air Force plane, seen here on the tarmac at Sydney Airport, which will also carry NZ's Invictus athletes. Photo / Candace Sutton, news.com.au

They'll then lay a wreath at Pukeahu National War Memorial before meeting meet New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The couple will then attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of New Zealand before celebrating the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage.

New Zealand was the first country in the world to give women the vote.

Neither the NSW Premier nor the Prime Minister will be there to farewell Harry and Meghan, but will be represented respectively by state housing minister Anthony Roberts and Federal MP Julian Leeser.

Colonel Michael Miller will say goodbye to the Duke and Duchess on behalf of the NSW governor, David Hurley.

The New Zealand Invictus team boards the plane. Photo / Candace Sutton, news.com.au

With her visibly blooming royal bump, the Duchess of Sussex has managed to keep up with most of the 60 or more engagements on a hectic visit, greeted by enthusiastic crowds from the bush to the Pacific Islands.

The royal couple will spend three full days in New Zealand.

Harry and Meghan will tread a well beaten path by royal family members, visiting Wellington, Auckland and Rotorua which is known for its thermal springs.

The Duke and Duchess will leave New Zealand on Thursday and are expected to fly home to the UK to await the birth of their baby.

The Duchess of Sussex gives an address during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Photo / AP

The royal couple attended the Invictus Games closing ceremony last night where Meghan stole the show with a "very personal" speech to the 12,000-strong crowd.

The beaming Duchess Of Sussex smiled and took to the stage with an easy confidence as she addressed the crowd at Qudos Bank Arena — her only speech in Australia while on the royal tour.

"It has been such an honour being here, supporting you and supporting my husband at the Invictus Games which he started four years ago," she said to cheers.

The 37-year-old mum-to-be spoke passionately about the "camaraderie and close-knit sense of community" of the Games, before opening up to the crowd.

"On a very personal note I want to thank you all for welcoming me into the Invictus family," she said.

"I'm not sure if many of you know this but a few years ago, before I met my husband, I had the incredible honour of meeting troops deployed all over the world from the UK, Afghanistan and several other countries.

"In travelling to these military bases, I was given a very special glimpse into the lives of those who serve our countries. I was able to see the unshakeable bond between servicemen and women on the ground together, but at the same time to feel the palpable longing for family and friends while deployed. Once home, the need for that anchor of support from loved ones, especially given how much it accelerates recovery and rehabilitation is immeasurable. I've been reminded of those memories here."

The royal itinerary

October 28

• Arrive

• Welcome at Government House

• Wreath-laying ceremony at Pukeahu

• National War Memorial Park

• Reception hosted by the Governor-General

October 29

• Visit Maranui Cafe at Lyall Bay

• Travel to Abel Tasman National Park

• Beach barbeque with school children

• Return to Wellington for an encounter with young people

October 30

• Travel to Redvale on Auckland's North Shore

• Join children in a gumboot throwing contest

• Visit Pillars, which supports children with a parent in prison

• Wander around Viaduct Harbour

• Reception hosted by the Prime Minister

October 31

• Visit Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua

• Check out Rainbow Springs

• Public meet and greet Rotorua Government Gardens

• Visit Redwoods Treewalk

• Return to Auckland

November 1

• Leave

Best places for a glimpse:

• Auckland's Viaduct Harbour on the afternoon of October 30

• Rotorua's Government Gardens on the afternoon of October 31