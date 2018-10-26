As if enough decadence hasn't already followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their tour Down Under, one Kiwi dairy company has decided to create a "Royal Pavlova" in their honour.

Auckland-based ice-cream business Giapo has concocted a dessert combining the classic pavlova and their own boutique ice cream - and it's fair to say they're fairly pleased with the results.

"Antipodean excitement about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex journeying their way around Down Under has been skilfully immortalised in ice cream by Giapo and his talented team working from their downtown kitchen," the business said in a statement.

"We'd say that this royal combo deserves its own regal title!"

The desert is described as "marrying a classic Kiwi dessert, local seasonal fruit and a fitting touch of gold".

The creation features two cones side-by-side, apparently representing Harry and Meghan's recent nuptials, and the announcement of their impending baby.

The cones are then topped with what Giapo calls a "New Zealand summer pavlova, all dressed up for the Royal occasion".

The pavlova is piped on, topped by ice cream and then a crown of local blueberries and strawberries, some of which are covered with 24-carat gold leaf. Strewth.

However, Giapo may have some high standards to live up to, even despite all their opulence.

The royal couple's wedding caterer, Clare Smyth, was on October 1 awarded a much coveted two stars in the 2019 Michelin guide for Great Britain and Ireland.