People around the globe seem to be a little obsessed with Meghan Markle and her wardrobe.

There are entire blogs dedicated to identifying every article of clothing she wears within seconds of photos appearing on the web.

So when she stepped out in Tonga today, day 11 of the royal tour, in a striped dress, many were honed in on identifying the Aussie designer Martin Grant.

But all we could look at were the pictures of the tiny Tongan boy with a meticulous comb-over offering free hugs.

The pair waited for Harry and Meghan to arrive. Photo / AP

Where is this child when we are all having a rubbish day? Just try and stay glum when he's in town.

His sister appears to be dressed as a waiter in an Italian restaurant, while the little boy has gone for a more traditional island look. Both are excellent.

He got tired of waiting for the royal couple to arrive. Photo / AP

Just when we thought we had reached peak cute, we saw this on Twitter.

His little-melted face in that photo above, and the way Meghan is watching the whole moment unfold makes the goddamn clouds part.

It's pleasing that he got the hug he was angling for, because he had to wait a while for Harry and Meghan to arrive (she was probably busy checking her clothes for tags), and he got a little sick of waiting:

If these photos don't send Tongan tourism through the roof, I don't know what will. I want to fly there immediately and drown in a sea of hugs from small smiling children.

But now, let's resume our normal programming and dissect Meghan's wardrobe.

Meghan wore a Martin Grant dress. Photo / Getty Images

We can only imagine how diligently Ms Markle's outfit was checked for visible tags today.

After yesterday's fashion faux pas (the royal dresser is probably being beheaded in the Tower of London as we speak) we have no doubt that today's olive green and white Martin Grant dress was meticulously scanned for any sort of visible swing tag before the Duchess stepped out for her daily duties.