A young Auckland woman was left with permanent scarring on her nose and chin and another woman's face was damaged after reactions to treatments at a Newmarket beauty clinic.

Both incidents happened at the Clearskincare Clinic on Remuera Rd, with management of the chain of clinics confirming they had offered complementary healing treatments, while officials from Auckland Council confirmed it had received a complaint from one of the women and had investigated.

The complaint relates to a reaction a woman suffered after facial treatment in June.

And another woman, Sophie McLean, aged 24, also told the Herald on Sunday about how she was left with scarring after going for treatment in mid-2015.

McLean underwent a sebaceous gland ablation, which involves needling into certain pores and an electric current being sent through them to stop the acne cycle.

She said she felt a bit of pain during and immediately after the treatment. It wasn't long before she could see visible holes in her skin.

The day after, McLean claims she went back to the clinic and was said she was told the reaction was "completely normal".

A week later, she said the holes turned into "pitted scars" and when she visited the clinic again, she said she was told it was her sensitive skin to blame.

The clinic offered her four complimentary scar treatments which she said "definitely helped" a bit, but three and a half years on, she still has visible scarring on her nose and chin.

The experience has also been financially scarring, with McLean having to resort to getting a further 15 treatments at another clinic, costing her close to $3000.

Sophie McLean, 24, was treated for acne. Photo / Supplied

Another woman, Kate* [not her real name], said she had one side of her face "cut up" after hydradermabrasion treatment at the same clinic four months ago.

She was told the treatment woud be "gentle" and as advertised, would "regenerate, brighten and hydrate" her skin.

Midway through the treatment however, she said she told the technician to stop due to uncomfortable pain.

When she got home, Kate's face was scarlet red.

The next morning, she said the pillowcase had stuck to her "hardened up" face. She went into the clinic and, like McLean, says she was told sensitive skin was to blame.

The clinic offered her complimentary LED light treatment every day for the next week, as well as some serum and sunscreen.

Clearskincare Clinics' head office in Australia's New South Wales told the Herald in a statement that it takes any incident very seriously.

Its general manager, Megan Reid, said "very rarely" their active and deep exfoliating treatments cause reactions to skin and it was company policy to offer follow up complimentary healing treatments.

Reid said their two New Zealand-based clinics, in Takapuna and in Newmarket, treat more than 600 clients per week and incidents were very rare.

In both McLean and Kate's cases, she said protocol was followed and healing treatments offered.

"It is always our objective to put the customer first and ensure their skin is effectively treated. We are founded by a doctor, who will look at client images and recommend the best follow up treatments depending on the incident."

Kate has since laid a formal complaint against the clinic with Auckland Council under the Health and Hygiene Bylaw.

The council confirmed it had received her complaint and that it was the only one it had against the clinic.

A spokesperson said it had been investigated, environmental health officers had visited the premises and enforcement options under the bylaw had been considered.

It also said Kate's formal statement was needed before any potential enforcement action could be taken.

She told the Herald she planned to do that as soon as possible.

In the past year, the council has received 74 complaints relating to health and hygiene issues in the beauty industry and taken one case to court. That case, the first of its kind under the bylaw, involved a tattooist inking a child without parental consent.

ACC said 2302 people have so far this year made claims relating to injuries from beauty treatments, costing close to half a million dollars.