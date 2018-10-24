It's not often a baby overshadows the New Zealand Prime Minister, but that's exactly what little Neve has done after being showered with gifts from around the world.

Following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's visit to the UN last month, her daughter Neve has received a wealth of gifts from leaders around the world. But one gift has been a particular favourite.

While most presents have been "safe and traditional", the Prime Minister of St Lucia sent Neve a rather hilarious gift from the Caribbean.

Baby Neve will be rocking the Rastfarian look after receiving a gift from the Prime Minister of St Lucia. Photo / Clarke Gayford / Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Neve's father Clarke Gayford posted an image of the quirky gift, thanking those who have showered his daughter with love.

"Neve's received a steady trickle of sweet gifts from a huge variety of world leaders, which I would mostly describe as safe and traditional.

"That was until this just turned up from the PM of St Lucia! Seems to work perfect with her Gissy outfit. Yes Mon!!" he wrote on Twitter.

Kiwis took to social media to share their love for the gift, with one person saying: "That's fantastic!".

Another joked, asking: "Do the dreads mean she's going to be defecting to the Green Party soon?"